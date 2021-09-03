NMG unveils 17 trainee journalists in partnership with Aga Khan University

NMG Media Lab

Nation Media Group Editorial Director Mutuma (second right), Executive Editor Daily Nation Pamela Sittoni (right) and Dr Nancy Booker, Director of Academic Affairs, Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications (Centre) take a selfie with young journalists who have joined Nation Media Group's 2021 graduate trainee programme on September 3, 2021 at The Aga Khan University Centre, Nairobi.


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Anita Chepkoech

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Nation Media Group (NMG) on Friday unveiled its ninth class of graduate trainees for the Media Lab programme in partnership with the Aga Khan University.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.