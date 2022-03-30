NMG signs Sh40 million partnership with WRC Safari Rally

Nation Media Group (NMG) has signed a Sh40 million partnership with World Rally Championship (WRC), through its flagship television station NTV, that will take up the television rights for the 2022 WRC Safari Rally.

The rally is expected to run from June 23 to 26, 2022 along with the other rounds of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Speaking during the unveiling of the partnership, NMG Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stephen Gitagama said that the media house has been part of this great journey over the years, religiously covering the Safari Rally on its various platforms through the great and not-so-great times.

“It was exciting to see Safari Rally back at World Rally Championships with 60 cars taking part in this year’s race. We saw over Sh6.7 billion pumped into the economy last year and more will be pumped as we gear to this year's Safari rally in June. According to WRC promoters Nation.Africa was the best performer, and in 2021 Nation Media Group contributed over Sh25 million in advertisements in all its forum,” Mr Gitagama said.

He added that it was exciting to see young drivers like Maxine Wahome, McRae Kimathi taking up the space being left by the legends like Ian Duncan and Baldve Chager.

“We hope Kenyans will enjoy as NTV brings you all the WRC Series live this year,” he said.

Japan Deputy Ambassador to Kenya, Yasuhisa Kitagawa said that this was an important and exciting event.

“I want to commend Kenyan government for hosting Safari Rally as part of the World Rally Championships last year. This is a clear indication that Kenya has the capacity to host major world championships,” he said, adding that it was exciting he got an opportunity to interact with Toyota crew last year

“I am happy that the World's most difficult rally will be hosted in Kenya up to 2026 and NMG will be airing it.”

The Japanese diplomat also noted that Kenyan athletes won the Tokyo Olympics Games marathon last year as well as Tokyo Marathon races on March 6, alluding to the country’s sporting prowess and interest.

“I also commend Nation Media Groups Sports Managing Editor Elias Makori for promoting the relationship between Kenya and Japan, both in sports and culture,” he said.

Phineas Kimathi, chief executive officer WRC Safari Rally Kenya, said that the support of government is of great value right from funding and security.

“WRC is mission that understands sports, reinforce the value of a country. So far, Kenya is the only country in Africa to ever host a WRC event, and I want to thank Nation Media Group for today's support, “he said.

He added; “Going to media rights for the Safari Rally due June 24-27, Nation Media Group is now allowed to screen the 14 World Rally Championships from all over the World.”

Earlier, WRC drivers Maxine Wahome, Jeremiah Wahome, McRae Kimathi had discussions revolving around the rallying space and their experiences racing internationally.

"Racing in Sweden was quite interesting. It was our first tile driving on snow and new conditions. It offered good experience ahead of Equator rally this weekend,” Mr Kimathi said.

Jeremiah Wahome said that it was great to bring youth in motorsport, see what they can learn.

“I am looking forward to great experience making my maiden Safari Rally. We shall take all the opportunities as they come,” he said.

On women in rallying, Maxine said she was hoping to inspire more of them to join the sport.

"It's our time to take up the mantle from the likes of Baldev Chagar, Ian Duncan, Carl Tundo. It is a revolution but we shall need sponsorship from companies like Nation and Kenya Airways,” she said.

NMG partners with World Rally Championship (WRC)