NMG’s peace caravan takes unity message to Rift Valley residents

Rift Valley regional commissioner Maalim Mohammed has asked residents to maintain peace before and after the August 9 elections.

Mr Mohammed spoke when he flagged off a Nation Media Group-sponsored Mimi Mkenya peace caravan in Nakuru town yesterday.

The administrator revealed that the government is in partnership with other stakeholders to ensure that they are adequately prepared for the elections.

He said in the last two months, he has been traversing 13 counties in Rift Valley meeting locals and security agents.

He said that communities had committed to maintaining peace as the election is a one-day event.

“We want to be part of history and see that this election remains peaceful. We are more prepared to ensure peace prevails in the Rift Valley and everywhere else,” said Mr Mohammed.

Monitoring

He added the government is keenly monitoring the happenings in the region to avoid instances of chaos.

He said this being a competitive race, there will be winners and losers but that should not trigger violence even if there are those who lose feel dissatisfied with the outcome.

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairman Samuel Kobia said that the peace caravan is part of preparations for a peaceful election.

According to Mr Kobia, two weeks ago the four presidential candidates signed the NCIC political decency and accountability charter.

He said that the candidates also signed the Mkenya Daima peace and leadership pledges while calling them to comply with the agreement.

Meanwhile, a primary school in Laikipia has benefited from revision materials from the Nation Media Group’s (NMG) Newspapers in Education (NiE) programme.

Uasin Narok Primary School with a population of 465 pupils yesterday received textbooks to enhance knowledge in various subjects.

NMG Nyeri regional editor Lucas Barasa, who spearheaded the event, said that the initiative was aimed at instilling knowledge among young learners.

“Apart from our main role of educating and informing, we are committed to uplifting the society that we live in,” Mr Barasa said, adding that NMG is keen to drive the education agenda.

The school’s headteacher Mwangi Githaiga hailed the programme, saying that it would ensure that the learners had a better performance.

This being the third time that the school has benefitted from NiE, Mr Githaiga said their mean grade rose to 224 marks last year from 212 marks four years ago.