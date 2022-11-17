NMG's Nation.Africa celebrates 1 million YouTube subscribers 

Nation Media Group today celebrated a major milestone as it continues its digital transformation journey after Nation.Africa's YouTube channel hit 1 million subscribers.

The staff led by the Head of News and Managing Editor, Nation.Africa Churchill Otieno and Executive Editor, Daily Nation Pamella Sittoni were treated to a cake to mark the milestone.

Speaking during the celebrations, Mr Otieno said that today's media is greatly embracing the digital method of news conveyance and reporting as he congratulated the staff on a job well-done.



“Where we are headed, the biggest opportunity for us is how we tell important stories, but maybe not using two thousand words, rather telling them visually. If our values remain impacting people’s lives through journalism, then we need to tell our stories in a manner or format that they can understand,” said Mr Otieno.

Growth potential

Ms Sittoni said that she believes with the exponential growth of online news consumption, an even greater milestone is yet to be achieved.

Nation.Africa YouTube channel page. Photo credit: NMG



“My only hope is that in a month’s time, we’ll be here again to celebrate two million. Let’s work towards this project so that even by the time we are getting to the bigger transformation project, we’ll have moved forward by far,” she said.



Nation Media Group earlier this month made changes to its top management as it positions itself towards a modern digital transformation journey.

NMG is striving to create an audience-first integrated newsroom, in a bid to meet the needs of its audiences in a more targeted and efficient manner.



As the media house continuously makes changes to its management and strategies in a bid to embrace and take full advantage of the ever-growing digital era, Multimedia Editor Nickson Mwirigi said that what has played an instrumental role in Nation.Africa’s achievement is consistency.



“What grows a channel right now is live streams. If you are consistent with your content, especially things that are of national importance helps in the growth. Looking at what is gaining more traction, and trying to be consistent are what helps build your numbers,” said Mr Mwirigi.



“The difference between us and other platforms is that we caption our videos. People don’t like watching a video and they don’t understand what it’s about, and that’s where I think we beat our competition,” he added.

The digital news platform, Nation.Africa is now set to receive its Gold Play Button after it crossed the 1 million subscriber count.