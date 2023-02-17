NMG’s career fair underway in Nairobi





The 13th edition of the Higher Education Career Fair, organised by the Nation Media Group, kicked off yesterday, with Form Four leavers advised to carefully choose their career paths, as tertiary institutions were urged to tailor their courses to job market demands.

The free two-day expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) is run in partnership with the Commission for University Education (CUE) and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA). It exposes students who recently received their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam results to tertiary institutions, human resource services and study placement where they can be guided by experts on career paths.

It also gives them the chance to network with players in different industries and get opportunities for mentorship. This year’s theme is centred on preparing for evolving job markets.

“Unemployability remains one of the biggest challenges of our age. Youth empowerment is, therefore, a key contribution area where the private sector can continue to drive our economy. As Nation Media Group, we are deliberate about creating opportunities for employers to meet and engage with potential candidates in a bid to bridge the gap between jobseekers and job providers,” Mr Philbert Mdindi, NMG’s head of marketing, said.

“The nexus is where magic happens and the Education Expo and Career Fair provides this opportunity. We call on the institutions of higher learning and employers to join hands to create opportunities for our youth.”

CUE Chief Executive Officer Mike Kuria admitted that universities may not be changing as fast as they should to keep up with the new trends. “It is recommended to revise the curriculum after six years to keep up, but the changes in the market are happening much faster. This was set many years ago and, maybe, we, too, should revisit to see how quickly we should be making these changes,” Prof Kuria noted.

University of Nairobi Dean of Students Ireri Kinyua revealed that the varsity had done away with some 200 obsolete courses and created new ones under their emerging technologies programme. However, he told students to bear personal responsibility of self-discovery to identify skills that can lead them to their future goals. He also urged them to embrace technical courses.

For his part, Robert Kahiga, a career advisor at Kenyatta University, said the expo will help students clear confusion, which usually arises when their grades do not match their expectations and is worsened by peer pressure and many advisors, including parents, who want to influence their choices.

“To make the process easier, we ask them to pick a career that they love—which is backed by their ability, personality and the job opportunities out there. To know if you are employable, be realistic and look around. Kenya is becoming a digital hub and courses in technology will be big. Others to consider are those in the medical field, agriculture and even construction now that the government is implementing the affordable housing programme,” said Mr Kahiga.

Prof Kuria maintained that universities should focus on producing open-minded, multi-skilled students with a positive attitude because in the next five years, millions of jobs will have changed fundamentally.