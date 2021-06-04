NMG partners with Uasin Gishu in conservation drive

Nation Media Group is committed to playing a leading role in ensuring the country attains 10 per cent forest cover.

Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama said NMG will support Uasin Gishu County in tree planting each year as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The first tree-planting exercise in the county will take place this morning at Kipkorosyo Primary School in Timboroa, Kesses constituency.

Speaking yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Jackson Mandago at the county headquarters, Mr Gitagama said NMG will be providing tree seedlings to the devolved unit every year as part of its contribution to environment conservation.

“We have committed to support Uasin Gishu County in planting trees. We will have a tree-planting day for NMG and our team will plant as many trees as possible,” said Mr Gitagama.

“We will help you in getting the seedlings and nurturing them, we hope the community will take care of them,” he said, adding that NMG will also support the development of a nursery school.

Forest cover

According to Governor Mandago, the county has achieved 7.6 per cent forest cover and there are plans to ensure that it surpasses the 10 per cent national goal.

“We have a plan as a county to achieve the 10 per cent forest cover. As we speak, we have 7.6 per cent forest cover and our target is to move it to 10 per cent, but the ultimate goal is to attain a 15 per cent forest cover,” he said.

The county boss said for Eldoret to attain city status, it needs sufficient water, hence the need to conserve water catchment areas.

“We have an aspiration to grow Eldoret town to become a city and one of the requirements is to have sufficient water. To achieve this, we have to conserve our water catchment areas. We are lucky the Ministry of Environment has declared Kaptagat forest a water tower,” said the county chief.

Reaching out

Mr Mandago said the county is reaching out to partners and thanked NMG for pledging its support.

“We are asking partners to help us plant trees in Kaptagat forest and other conservation areas to enable us to have sufficient water flowing to this town and even the neighbouring counties,” he said.

“We thank NMG for heeding our call on environmental conservation and appreciate that you have taken it upon yourself to plant trees in our county,” added the county boss.

Environment Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo last week said the government intends to plant more than 1.5 billion trees by 2022 in efforts to ensure the country attains 10 per cent forest cover.

“2030 was set as the year the country was to achieve 10 per cent forest cover but our President revised it to 2022. Therefore, we plan to plant seven million trees next year and another eight million in 2022,” said the PS.