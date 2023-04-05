NMG makes editorial changes in integration push

Nation Media Group (NMG) has made changes to its editorial positions aimed at driving an audience-led, digitally integrated newsroom.

Pamella Sittoni, who has been the Executive Editor of the Daily Nation, was appointed the Group Managing Editor to oversee editorial strategy and ensure alignment of content across all print, broadcast and digital platforms.

Washington Gikunju, who has been the Managing Editor, Weekends, takes the role of Managing Editor, Planning and Newsdesk. He will oversee the setting up of a Centralised News Desk and guide the delivery of daily breaking news and forward planning.

While announcing the changes at a staff meeting on Wednesday, April 5, Group Editorial Director, Joe Ageyo, said the appointees will help to shepherd NMG’s digital transformation agenda and midwife the new structure and ways of working.

“We are now entering the definitive phase of implementing the full integration of all our newsrooms and the recasting of our content in response to the changing audience needs,” said Mr Ageyo.

Bernard Mwinzi, who has been Managing Editor, Value Added Content, takes the role of Managing Editor, Content Hubs, in charge of developing unique content strategies to improve market position and create monetisation opportunities.

Oliver Mathenge has been appointed as Managing Editor, Audiences and Engagement. Before his appointment, Mr Oliver was the NTV Multimedia Editor.

NTV anchor and podcast Editor, James Smart, takes the role of Managing Editor, Newsroom Production, leading a diverse range of production teams to deliver high quality output across all NMG platforms and brands.

Elias Makori has been appointed as the Lead Editor, Sports and Integration projects. Elias will spearhead initiatives related to newsroom integration across all NMG platforms in the East African region.