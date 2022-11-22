NMG journalist Leon Lidigu bags global award

Nation Media Group journalist Leon Lidigu has emerged third globally in the WHO/ICFJ Violence Against Children Reporting Contest 2022.

The health and science journalist received the news through a letter from the organisers of the contest, who considered stories published between September 1, 2022 and October 16, 2022.

Mr Lidigu bagged the award for the two stories he submitted.

One of the stories was titled ‘Away from ARVs, I just want to die’, a multimedia report about teenagers in Nairobi who say their parents denied them access to information by not disclosing that they were born with HIV/Aids.

Among the teenagers were orphaned children and teen mothers who had no access to food, with some adults in their home estates defiling the girls after luring them with promises of food or money to buy food.

The story further disclosed how teenagers from single and broken families experience brutality and other forms of child abuse as their parents battle chronic alcoholism.

As a result, the children told the Nation that they didn’t care anymore about Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) and just wanted to die and end their suffering.

The feature was a cover story in the Healthy Nation section of the Daily Nation on October 4, 2022.

The second story, ‘Teen gives birth, blames lack of contraceptives’, was about a girl from Kibera slum aged 16, who is now raising a newborn baby after being defiled by a 20-year-old man who is currently detained for marijuana possession.

According to Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome, who spoke to the Nation, the law states that any person below the age of 18 is a child and thus there cannot be sexual consent.

The story was also published in the Healthy Nation on September 29, 2022.

The two winning stories were based on true tales and fit the eligibility criterion, which was that the entries had to showcase journalists reporting on violence against children in English or Spanish in Kenya, Colombia and the Philippines.

The story had to use the best reporting practices from the WHO new media guide for proper reporting on violence against children.