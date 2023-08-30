NMG inks collaboration deal for ‘green’ investment forum

The Nation Media Group (NMG) will leverage its assets to market the upcoming Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC) Investment Summit, which is scheduled to take place from October 4-6 in a bid to link “green” entrepreneurs with investors.

This was announced by the NMG chief executive officer Stephen Gitagama on Wednesday where he met the leadership of KCIC and other stakeholders.

Through the summit, participants will be able to formulate solutions to the climate change crisis and also have an opportunity to forge useful business partnerships, Mr Gitagama said.

“This summit brings to the fore a timely subject that affects and is of concern to everyone and we are pleased to engage and offer any help and insights that will be of use,” he said. Mr Gitagama said supporting the summit was directly aligned with what NMG envisages for Kenyan businesses.

“The conference will offer climate financing opportunities for medium and small-scale businesses, which is in close alignment with our commitment as NMG to promote sustainable business development,” he said.

The company will use its legacy and new media platforms to disseminate information about the summit across the country.

“We will use our platforms on TV to have various debates and have significant coverage of the event across all the platforms. We hope to develop more partnership in the future to contribute to the development of this nation,” Mr Gitagama said.

On his part, the KCIC boss, Mr Joseph Murabula, said the organisation’s core mandate is to generate sustainable climate solutions and the summit was an opportunity to promote green entrepreneurship in Kenya and beyond.

The upcoming event has attracted participation from 250 investor-ready green entrepreneurs who will be meeting potential investors, ranging from philanthropists to financial institutions.

“The initiatives we support usually come in as ideas. We convert these ideas into businesses and support their growth through acceleration programmes,” Mr Murabula said.

NMG Head of Marketing Philbert Mdindi said the firm aimed to positively impact society and would partner with like-minded organisations to engender conversations on climate change.

“We are happy to partner with KCIC on how we respond to changes brought by climate change. Media is a powerful tool and our role is to ensure that whatever is happening in our communities are disseminated to the population,” he said.