NMG forum ends with calls for digital drive to spur growth

The third edition of the Nation Digital Summit organised by the Nation Media Group (NMG) ended yesterday, with participants reiterating the importance of digital transformation in accelerating development in the public and private sectors.

The summit, whose theme was ‘Enhancing Africa’s Digital Transformation,’ provided an opportunity for stakeholders to learn, network and meet industry leaders who offered insights into the digital space. During the two-day conference at the Sarova Whitesands beach resort in Mombasa, the delegates underscored the need to facilitate the growth of digital transformation space while identifying some of the challenges facing it.

They also called for collaboration and partnerships in the digital transformation space, noting that in the internet era, nobody can take the role of being an expert in everything. Nation Media Group Chief Operating Officer Ms Monica Ndung’u said the challenge facing digital transformation was culture change among individuals and organisations.

“You need to look at how agile you are in addressing these challenges,” said Ms Ndung'u, as she called for upskilling and re-skilling in the digital space.

Ms Ndung’u, who was a panellist contributing to the topic on ‘delivering a digital data strategy for success’, noted the need to interrogate how digital transformation can drive insights and assist in serving customers better.

She said data collection in digital transformation has to be consistent to give direction on the way forward and for organisations and individuals to know when to change course. NMG General Manager (Commercial) James Sogoti said the digital summit was making an impact and moving in the right direction.

Digital transformation

He noted that since its inception, the summit has achieved almost 60 per cent of its target, adding that they will continue engaging stakeholders in the digital transformation space while implementing their suggestions and recommendations.

“We will engage you and implement all the pointers,” said Mr Sogoti, adding that the NMG will host the fourth summit next year.

The Nairobi county chief officer for the digital economy and startups, Mr Victor Otieno, who was also a panellist, said they have a database for all startups. He further said the Nairobi government intends to set up 85 centres of excellence across all its wards.

Ms Jackie Bitutu, a digital enthusiast, said the agenda of the conference was timely, noting that at the moment, digital transformation is constant in meeting the ever-changing individual and corporate demands.

“The conference has been very refreshing; people might think they know something, but when they attend a conference like this, they find there is so much to learn from,” said Ms Bitutu.

GeoPoll’s regional director for East Africa John Murunga said the conference offered a good opportunity for people to understand the opinions of other players in the digital transformation space. He noted that many firms fail to listen to the concerns of their customers who at times have the upper hand on the current trends in the digital space.

Digital technologies

Kenya National Police DT Sacco Marketing and Customer Care manager James Mukui termed the conference as an eye opener in getting information concerning digital transformation.

The summit also presented a learning opportunity for corporate executives, decision-makers in government, academic institutions, SMEs and other stakeholders keen to intensify digital technologies in their operations.

The themes discussed included adapting digital technologies for business growth and building a skilled workforce for the digital age. Another key topic was cybersecurity threats and measures that can be used for protection and incident response plans.