NMG employees Elizabeth Merab, Fridah Kinyua laid to rest

Emotions ran high Friday as Nation Media Group employees –journalist Elizabeth Merab and IT service desk supervisor Fridah Kinyua-- were buried Friday in Homa Bay and Tharaka Nithi counties respectively.

Merab was buried at her parents’ home in Lwala village in Homa Bay County while Fridah was laid to rest in Kaguma village in Tharaka Nithi County.

Merab succumbed to sickle cell anaemia on July 15 at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi where she had been undergoing medical attention.

The 2021 Global Universal Health Coverage Journalism Award winner was diagnosed at the age of 10 with the illness, which also saw one of her legs amputated.

Until her death, the 31-year-old was a health reporter at the Nation Media Group.

Among the mourners were Nation Media Group (NMG) staff who had worked with Merab before her death.

NMG Group Editorial Director Joe Ageyo (with microphone) and Group Managing Editor Pamella Sittoni (in white) during the funeral of award-winning Health and Science reporter Elizabeth Merab McLeans in Lwala village, Homa Bay County on August 4. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

The team was led by Group Editorial Director Joe Ageyo, Group Managing Editor Pamella Sittoni and General Manager- Commercial James Sogoti.

"On behalf of the management at Nation Media Group, I would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family. Let God comfort you at this difficult moment," said Mr Ageyo.

Nation Media Group staff led by Head of Human Resource Jane Muiruri and Head of External Affairs Clifford Machoka during NMG IT service desk supervisor Fridah Kananu burial in Kaguma village, Tharaka Nithi county on August 4, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

At Tharaka Nithi, the NMG team was represented by Jane Muiruri (Head of Human Resources), Clifford Machoka (Head of External Affairs) Richard Tobiko (Chief Financial Officer), Sekou Owino (Head of Legal), Linda Karimi (Head of Finance), Mercy Kimani (IT Manager) and Jacob Kimathi the CEO of Nation Sacco.

Fridah was laid to rest in Kaguma village in Kirumi location, Maara sub county in Tharaka Nithi county. Photo credit: Ruth Munyi | Nation Media Group