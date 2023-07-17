NMG Chairman Wilfred Kiboro calls for political tolerance

Nation Media Group (NMG) chairman Wilfred Kiboro has stressed the need for political tolerance to promote unity amid challenges facing the country.

Dr Kiboro urged politicians to refrain from attacking each other and instead prioritise the needs of Kenyans, adding that the continued rise in political tensions could create animosity among Kenyans.

He said all political leaders must stand up to be counted in promoting peace in the country, adding that the media will continue to play its watchdog role to ensure that the country remains peaceful.

The opposition has accused the government of imposing an unbearable tax regime on Kenyans and turning a deaf ear to their cries, and has staged nationwide demonstrations in protest.

"A free and independent media is important. We had protests last week and sadly we lost lives, a number that remains a statistic....But these are our people and that is why the media must appeal to both sides of the political divide to come together. Please let us reason together," he appealed.

He was speaking during the Nation Golf Series awards ceremony in Malindi.

Dr Kiboro also expressed concern over the lifting of a six-year logging ban, which has shone a spotlight on the government's mismanagement of the country's forests.

The logging ban was introduced in 2018 following a public outcry over shrinking water resources, blamed on the destruction of water towers.

Dr Kiboro said the country had long struggled with illegal logging and that lifting the moratorium would further encourage encroachment.

"I disagree with the president on this. We have to be firm so that we don't condone deforestation. And respectfully tell the president that this is not the way to go. Tree cover had increased, but with the lifting of the ban, it will decrease," said Dr Kiboro.

His views were echoed by Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro, who said forests must be saved from human destruction.

"We need to address climate change. In Kilifi, for example, we haven't had good rains in recent years and continued destruction of forests means we may continue to experience droughts," he said.

Dr Kiboro also led company staff in CSR activities at Eco Green School in Mbogolo district on Saturday. And on Friday, more than 70 pupils at Mbogolo ECD Centre in Ganda Ward benefited from a book donation from Nation Media Group.

Speaking during the book handover, Kilifi County Education Executive Clara Chonga commended the organisation for its commitment and support to the school, which is facing book shortages and classroom shortages.

"We are very grateful to Nation Media for working with the Kilifi County government to strengthen early childhood education. We hope that this donation is not the end but a continuation of our partnership to ensure that every child in Kilifi receives quality education," said Ms Chonga.

She said the county government was doing everything possible to ensure that pre-school children learn in a conducive environment.