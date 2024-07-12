NMG chair Wilfred Kiboro praises Gen Z reform spirit

Nation Media Group Chairperson Wilfred Kiboro has commended the youth, mostly of the Gen Z age group, for leading the push for change in Kenya.

Mr Kiboro on Friday, July 12, said the move by President Ruto to fire his Cabinet secretaries as well as the promised far-reaching changes in government are big steps in reforming the country.

“Our country is ailing from chronic institutional failures anchored in selfishness and corruption, which has become a culture for political leaders both at county and national levels. Whatever is happening at the national level, let it also happen in the counties,” said Dr Kiboro during the 8th graduation ceremony of Riara University, of which he is the Chancellor.

A total of 394 Riara University students graduated.

Reflecting on the past and future, Dr Kiboro praised the Gen Z awakening, recalling the 1963 independence spirit when he witnessed the raising of the national flag.

“We had hope that we would have a good country, but, along the way, we lost it. Thank you for reclaiming our country.”

The NMG chairman termed the high rate of corruption and poor governance a drag on the country.

He accused church leaders of dining with politicians who steal billions of shillings from the poor and take the money to them in the form of fundraisers.

“The Judiciary is not any better, cases are dragged, and those involved in corruption cases are dropped. This is not right,” he said.

Statistics from the recent census show that less than five per cent of Gen Z don't have a degree qualification. Dr Kiboro said this makes the graduates at Riara University part of an elite group in society.

He urged them to be enterprising and not just wait for employment from different organisations and companies.