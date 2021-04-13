NLC on the spot, yet again, over Sh135 million land 

Charles Hinga

Housing and Urban Development PS Charles Hinga at a past event. He has shifted the blame to the NLC, which is mandated by law to compulsorily acquire land for other agencies.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • PS Charles Hinga had a rough time explaining why the compulsory acquisition of the land went on despite the encumbrance.
  • House Committee wants to know why the government spent so much money on a project whose ownership remains dubious.

A multimillion-shilling project financed by the government and the World Bank is in jeopardy following the shambolic manner in which a State agency handled a crucial land deal.

