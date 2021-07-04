Joseph Nkaissery
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Gen Nkaissery: A community remembers its fallen hero

By  Wangui Maina  &  JOYCE NYAIRO

What you need to know:

  • Major-General (Rtd) Joseph Kasaine Nkaissery belonged to many communities, with each group having specific memories and many anecdotes of General.
  • Last month, in search of these stories, we limited our hunt to the constituency that he represented for 12 years between December 2002 and December 2014. 

It’s 8am on Friday. As we approach Bissil town, Kajiado Central, the ipomoea weed is in full bloom. How can a weed be so beautiful? Is this a sign? Is the memory of a meticulous General being overrun? Or is this profusion of an alluring burst of poisonous white flowers a sign of the work he left undone?

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Zuma: I'm not going to jail

  2. Tigray forces issue strict ceasefire conditions

  3. US issues warning to aircraft in Tigray

  4. Kenya's Covid cases rise by 277 to 185,868

  5. 45 killed in Philippine military plane crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.