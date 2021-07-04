Gen Nkaissery: A community remembers its fallen hero

It’s 8am on Friday. As we approach Bissil town, Kajiado Central, the ipomoea weed is in full bloom. How can a weed be so beautiful? Is this a sign? Is the memory of a meticulous General being overrun? Or is this profusion of an alluring burst of poisonous white flowers a sign of the work he left undone?

We stop at a milk collection centre in Bissil. In 2005, Mrs Helen Nkaissery helped the local women establish a dairy cooperative. When she obtained a delivery ticket from Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) her husband, General Joseph Nkaissery — the former Cabinet minister for Interior who died suddenly of a heart ailment four years ago — and who was then a first-time MP, spent his own money to buy the women churns to ferry their produce. Next, he galvanised his Constituency Development Fund (CDF to secure land and build eight collection centres equipped with coolers.

The milk arrives in Bissil throughout the day on every conceivable mode of transport —donkeys, Proboxes, and, predominantly, boda boda motorbikes, each ferrying as much as 100 litres. One boda boda is also carrying the young daughters of a registered member. The girls bring the jerry-cans in and proudly oversee the weighing and recording of their mother’s harvest.

Farmers prepare milk for the coolers at Bissil collection centre, one of several such facilities set up during Nkaissery’s tenure as local Member of Parliament. Photo credit: Stephanie Nyairo | Nation Media Group

The women who come in person are elegantly clad in brightly-coloured shukas and ornamental beads. Friday is a big market day so from here they will go to the bank to withdraw some of their earnings and shop for their families.

The following day when we visit the Kajiado town collection centre, Miriam Pushati, the cooperative treasurer, explains that Kajiado is the headquarters of the eight collection centres that Nkaissery helped to secure. The others are in Bissil, Maili Tisa, Nkoile, Enkorika, Elang’ata Wuas, Duka Moja and Sultan Hamud.

It is 1pm on Saturday and the Kajiado centre is bustling with arrivals and departures. The Manager, Victor Lengen, wracks his brain over cost-effective ways of obtaining food-grade plastic containers for all 3,400 registered farmers. Such containers would reduce contamination of milk en route to the coolers at the eight centres. From its strong standing of 7,000 suppliers, the cooperative sends an average of 43,000 litres of milk a day to KCC. This earns the farmers Sh50 million a month.

Ms Pushati stresses that the cooperative has “really created jobs for the youth”. Victor is one of the men employed by this women-led initiative. The women have also given male boda boda riders who ferry the milk tickets to supply. “They are our sons, we include them because they are working for the success of the cooperative”, the women explain.

Mary Normai from Duka Moja, a board member of the cooperative, tells us her membership has enabled her to build a house and educate her children all the way to university. We ask whether this development of women having cash has not destabilised the family dynamic by overturning the authority of men in what is still a patriarchal society. She laughs, asking: “But whose children are we educating? It’s the man’s!”

“We used to borrow money from men for everything,” says Mary Toyie Maren, Assistant-Chief of Nelepo Sub-Location. A community leader, she started as the vice-chairlady of the Nkoile Collection Centre and today she is an administrative chief.

Mary Toyie Maren, Assistant-Chief of Nelepo Sub-Location, credits her administrative position to the General’s equality campaign. Photo credit: Stephanie Nyairo | Nation Media Group

We realise, then, that part of how this dairy cooperative idea has thrived is through Nkaissery’s strategic push for the appointment of women as administrative chiefs, employed by the government.

The story is told of how Nkaissery stood in front of elders at a meeting and supported these appointments. This was met with resistance as, traditionally, leadership in the community is patriarchal.

In the Maa language male chiefs or leaders are called Olaiguanani and there is no female equivalent for this term. Despite the initial resistance, Carol Mperre, the first female Assistant Chief, was appointed in 2008. Today there are seven female chiefs.

It has not been an easy journey for these women. “When you call a baraza you would find the men looking down, they see it very shameful for a woman to stand in front of them and to call us Olaiguanani. They have changed it and call us Enkaguanani (a little chief),” said Chief Maren. “But in all this we are happy, today the same men have come to understand us and can see we are capable to do this work.”

Perhaps because of Nkaissery’s empowerment drive more doors have opened for women in leadership roles, including their nomination as MCAs. They say Nkaissery used to tell the men: “If Ngilu [Charity] can run for presidency, why not allow our women to seek even the position of a chief?”

General’s empowerment drove many cultural changes. Chief Maren tells us of an occasion when she was called to the scene of a death. Traditionally, Maasai women are expected to wail on seeing a corpse, but she was there for work. As people waited for her to cry, she wore the face of government — strong, bureaucratic, there to enforce the correct administrative steps.

Nkaissery’s empowerment drive was anchored in another strategy for securing socio-economic growth — education. We travel to two far-flung schools in the constituency, Endonyo Enkampi Primary School and General Joseph Nkaissery High School.

At its inception in 2015, the latter, a mixed boarding high school in Olemurkat Sub-Location, was known as Olobelibel High School. However, the community was keen to recognise the work their former MP had done to set up the school. Nkaissery rejected this idea of a name change. He did not want to be seen attaching his name to community projects. The community sent the Ministry of Education a petition signed by 2,000 voters requesting the name-change.

The school was officially commissioned under the new name on January 10, 2017, by the Cabinet Secretary for Education Fred Matiang’i. (Dr Matiang’i stepped into the shoes of Nkaissery as the CS Interior and Co-ordination of National Government following the General’s death, six months after the commissioning of the school.)

The high school has attracted students from Namanga, Narok, Machakos and beyond.

Josphat Soitanai, the school bursar, tells us that besides donations of labs, desks and dormitories, the Nkaissery family recently secured funds to expand facilities. The earmarked projects include a borehole because currently the school buys 20,000 litres of water at Sh20,000 every week.

Earlier in the day, we had found a similar story of inadequate water at Endonyo Enkampi Primary School, which Nkaissery helped to build in 2008. Nkaissery took the opportunity of a baraza with the local chief, Joseph Leseiyo, and Sophie Tumate, the pioneer teacher at Endonyo Enkampi Primary School, to mobilise parents in the area to give up some land for the school. He allocated CDF funds to build classrooms, oversaw their completion, and helped with the registration of the school at the Ministry of Education.

On Saturday when we meet Moses Ole Sekento, a well-known businessman in Bissil town and Nkaissery’s village mate, we learn how long ago Nkaissery started his pursuit of education amongst the Maasai. Ole Sekento recalls one incident from their teenage years. At the start of the December 1968 school holiday, fresh from his Form 2 exams at Olekejuado High School, Nkaissery was hanging around the village with a group of 20 or so lads. Then he asked them: “Do you know why our area lags behind others?”

When none of them gave him the answer he was looking for he told them: “Education.” Then, in his commanding voice, he started asking each one, “How much do you have left over from your pocket money? Surely you didn’t buy mandazi with all of it?”

He fundraised for the purchase of mabati, organised the lads to build a mud-walled structure and found a carpenter to nail the iron-sheet roof of what became Ilbissil Nursery School. It was the first pre-school in that location. The young Nkaissery saw it as a requisite to feed into the existing Ilbissil Primary School where he had studied.

Moses Ole Sekento, a businessman at Bissil and Nkaissery’s village mate, says the General’s work is yet to be finished: “On a recent visit to Namanga Border Post, President Uhuru Kenyatta asked whether work on the bridge that his friend the General started was complete. Nobody gave a clear answer.” Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Always their leader, even before he started steering the Matapato Students Association, Nkaissery had a way of finding jobs for his peers. He made entreaties for a friend, Elias Maika, to be hired as a warder at Amboseli National Park. He got another into Kilimanjaro Safari Club and yet another, Ole Meentu, was employed at the Kajiado County Council.

Ole Sekento smiles broadly when he says he has no idea how the young Nkaissery used to learn of these openings. “He was never afraid to approach these big institutions to seek opportunities for members of his community”, Ole Sekento marvels.

Nkaissery entered politics hurriedly in 2002 after agreeing to the request of some elders who had personally sought out President Moi to ask him to free their son from the army and let him serve them in another role. In Parliament, he was an opposition MP for 12 years, and initially served as shadow Minister for Security.

The Hansard shows he was a vocal legislator. On March 28, 2006, he demanded action be taken against warders at Tsavo West National Park and compensation be paid to the Maasai herders they had harassed.

In other parliamentary sittings, Nkaissery supported budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Local Government. He demanded fidelity in the demarcation of district boundaries; improvement of the country’s main artery roads to build access and enhance trade; electrification in Kajiado; medical personnel and equipment for dispensaries; development of the livestock industry; and long-term mitigation of water shortages in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands.

He demanded school fees for children of families affected by prolonged drought in Kajiado in 2007.

In May 2007 he supported a motion to amend the Education Act “to provide for 12 years of free and compulsory elementary and secondary education for all children in Kenya.”

Nkaissery called for the revamping of security plus action on drug-trafficking and organized crime like mungiki. As Assistant Minister for Defence, Nkaissery called for the resettlement of all IDPs and in Parliament supported a new constitution, saying, “it will get rid of ethnicity, nepotism, corruption, poor leadership and all manner of evil.”

Back in 2006, as shadow security minister, Nkaissery was vocal on the question of the dodgy Armenian brothers and in Parliament defended junior immigration officers at JKIA who were being blamed for the brothers’ entry. He spurned the stonewalling of John Michuki, Minister of State for Administration and National Security, saying “my conscience is actually challenged by this Government; a Government which defends the defilement of national security.”

Ole Sekento emphasises Nkaissery’s capacity for straight talk. Though they were not always on the same side in politics, Nkaissery was always frank with him. Chief Leseiyo recalls this quality with laughter: “No backstabbing. If he believed you were wrong or bad, he told you so to your face, at a baraza. ‘You are the one spoiling issues for the community’. Of course, everyone has detractors, those who will oppose you, but Nkaissery would always disagree with you publicly.”

Everywhere we go in Kajiado Central we ask how Nkaissery is remembered. Some people look away, unwilling or unable to package their thoughts and emotions, a people still in mourning. Ole Sekento cries out, “Maasais we are in pain. Not just us. I meet Rendilles, other communities here they say the same. Even Nkaissery’s detractors admit that we lost a voice. We are still quiet; no one is acting or talking for us.”

And then he delves into the news of Nkaissery’s death. “I was so agitated that day, I walked out to the road in my pyjamas .... The red dust storm that started that day went on until three days after his funeral.”

Ms Tumate describes the dark sky that engulfed Kajiado on July 8, 2017. “Even before the announcement came, we sensed something was wrong. When we heard, we abandoned the cooking. I cried. We say kiminie olakira loormasae; (nyota ya wamaasai imetoweka). Our star is gone.”

Is Nkaissery’s work gone? Ole Sekento ponders: “On a recent visit to Namanga Border Post, President Uhuru Kenyatta asked whether work on the bridge that his friend the General started was complete. Nobody gave a clear answer.”

In the landscape of Kajiado Central we found more than weeds. We found evidence of many good things that Major-General (Rtd) Joseph Nkaissery initiated. What was even more moving than his legacy of infrastructure and socio-economic growth is how warmly he is remembered by young and old, men and women, detractors and devotees. This was a man who changed their lives.

For the better.