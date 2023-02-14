NIS knows of mysterious 'white helicopter' in Baringo banditry attacks: Natembeya

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has confirmed that helicopters are used to ferry arms and weapons to bandits in Rift Valley.

The helicopter has been mentioned in numerous security meetings, with locals and reservists claiming it lands in the bandits’ hideout in Baringo South. Locals claim that whenever the helicopter is sighted, bandit attacks follow soon after.

The Korkoron Hills are where hundreds of armed bandits graze livestock as they survey and plan their attacks. There have been questions on where the bandits get their firearms and why they never run out of ammunition, which they use in attacks, including in fierce gun exchanges with security officers.

In the interview that portrayed a man who felt he was let down by the government in the fight against the atrocities and those perpetuating them, the former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner confirmed reports about a ‘mysterious’ white helicopter that has been said to be supplying arms to the region, stating that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) had a list of the suspected funders of the criminals who have been maiming and killing people.

“The government knows. NIS has the list of the perpetrators of the banditry acts,” he said, regretting that the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority had always denied knowledge about the said mysterious white helicopter.

“Maybe some of the responsible individuals have since reformed and abandoned the trade. I cannot rely on past records to point at individuals but NIS and even the military know who is behind the insecurity in Kerio Valley,” he stated.

He said helicopters were used to supply arms and ammunition to the bandits. “When we asked the civil authorities, nothing was forthcoming. They also had been held captive and they could not be of any help,” he revealed.

“By the time I was the RC, we had a full list of individuals who had invaded Laikipia Nature Conservancy with illegal grazing, where lives and property were lost. Some of the high-ranking individuals in the military, police, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), and politicians among others were named. No action was taken against them,” he said.