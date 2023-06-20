Nine lawyers struck off Roll of Advocates for malpractice

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi has officially ratified the recommendations of the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal striking off nine lawyers from the Roll of Advocates.

Ms Amadi published the names of the affected lawyers in a June 16 gazette notice, which also includes names of five suspended from legal practice.

The advocates struck off from the roll include Mr Duke Mong’ara Morara (October 8, 2018), Ms Melanie P. E. Kemunto (December 6, 2021), Mr Gichovi Edwin Njeru (September 6, 2021) and Mr Adunijah Oira Obara (March 14, 2022).

Others are Mr Michael Wafula and Mr George Muriithi Muthee (June 6, 2022), Mr Mutiso Macmillan Mutinda (August 22, 2022), Mr Christiano Nyakundi Angara (October 3, 2022) and Mr Ongetta Hesbon Momanyi (February 6, 2023).

Those suspended from legal practice are Mr Alex Amasakha R. Imbwanga for 24 months from March 21, 2022 and Mr Daniel Mutisya Ngala for 24 months starting July 4, 2022.

There is also Mr Charles Saina Ole Sena suspended for 12 months from November 7, 2022, Mr Leonard Njogu Njau for 12 months from December 5, 2022 and Mr Alfred M Omwancha 24 months from January 16, 2023.

Although the charges against the affected lawyers have not been disclosed, the law frowns upon any form of professional malpractice, which includes disgraceful or dishonourable conduct incompatible with the status of an advocate.

Such complaints may be made to the tribunal by any person.

Cap 16 of the Advocates Act says that “a final order has been made in respect of any advocate whereby he has been suspended from practice or whereby his name has been struck off [from] the roll.”

The law also provides that the registrar is compelled to inform the secretary to the Law Society of Society (LSK) of such decisions.

Further, the law provides that once the gazette notice has been issued, the LSK may publish a similar notice in at least one daily newspaper of national circulation.

The law bars advocates from seeking or accepting employment while they are still disqualified from practicing by either being struck off the roll or being suspended from without disclosure.