Woman in court for allegedly invoking Raila's name to scam Nigerian investor Sh25m

A businesswoman has been charged for allegedly using the name of opposition chief Raila Odinga to defraud a Nigerian investor of Sh25 million.

Faith Mwikali Ndiwa allegedly received the money from Nigerian national Jude Olabwayo Veracruz Veracruz to finance the supply of anti-malaria nets to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

The accused allegedly deceived the foreigner that the contract for the supply of Insecticidal nets (LLINs) was for Mr Odinga’s son-in-law who had allegedly run out of money and wanted to be financed to complete the contract.

The Milimani Law Court heard that Ms Mwikali used her two companies - Ashley Dylan Limited and Faizel Limited - to secure a tender number IFT NO GF ATM MAL NFM-19/20-OIT-004 to supply Kemsa with Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs).

The accused allegedly deceived the foreign investor that he would earn profit after paying the Sh25 million to complete part of his bargain.

The charge claimed Veracuz would not have expended the money were it not for the said deception.

The accused is said to have obtained the money on diverse dates between June and December 2022 in Nairobi county.

Ms Mwikali was also charged that on March 7, 2022, at unknown place within the country with intent to defraud, forged a Framework Contract number IFT NO GF ATM MAL NFM-19/20-OIT-004 between Kemsa and Ashley Dylan Limited for the supply of Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets purporting it to be a genuine agreement under the Medical Supplies Authority.

She is facing another charge of altering the said contract between her company and Kemsa purporting it to be a genuine agreement for the supply of Insecticidal Nets.

Ms Mwikali is also accused of forging an amendment to the agreement to the Framework Contract between her company and Kemsa.

The accused denied all eight counts of forgery, falsifying contract documents and obtaining money through pretenses before Milimani Law Court Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi.