Nicholas Muratha Mugo, husband of Beth Mugo, dies

Beth Mugo husband Nicholas Muratha dead

Retired Amb. Nicholas Muratha Mugo. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nicholas Muratha Mugo, Senator Beth Mugo’s husband, has passed away.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.