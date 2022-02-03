Nicholas Mugo, husband of Beth Mugo, dies

Nicholas Muratha Mugo, Senator Beth Mugo’s husband, has passed away.

Confirming the demise of her husband in a statement, the nominated senator said that he died Thursday morning at the Nairobi Hospital after a long illness.

Senator Mugo remembered her husband as among "the first generation Kenyans who were uplifted for further studies to the United States of America through the efforts of the late Tom Mboya and the late Dr Julius Kiano in collaboration with the late President John F Kennedy".

Mr Mugo was recruited to join the East African Community while he was still in the US.

He later served as an ambassador representing Kenya in France, Ethiopia, The Vatican and Yugoslavia.

There will be a private burial on Friday February 4. The family will announce the date of his memorial service later, the statement said.