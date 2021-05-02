Nicholas Kiptoo to be charged with assaulting traffic police officer

A Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer attached to Karen Police Station will tomorrow be arraigned in court for driving under influence of alcohol and attacking a traffic police officer on Magadi Road on Saturday.

While confirming the arrest, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has said the officer is also being processed for further administrative action.

“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media of a civilian attacking a traffic police officer. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the civilian in the said video is an officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations,” said the IG on Twitter.

The officer identified as police constable Nicholas Kiptoo was driving a Subaru carelessly from Ongata Rongai towards Jiserian when he declined an order to stop by the police rider manning traffic on the road.

He continued driving up to Karen Country Club where the driver parked his vehicle off the road, alighted and assaulted a police rider as captured in a video which has since gone viral.

In the video clip, the officer is seen challenging the rider to beat him up and take him to Karen Police Station.

“I am an officer, take me to Karen Police Station. I will only go to that station,” the officer says.