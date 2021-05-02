Nicholas Kiptoo to be charged with assaulting traffic police officer

By  Mary Wambui

A Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer attached to Karen Police Station will tomorrow be arraigned in court for driving under influence of alcohol and attacking a traffic police officer on Magadi Road on Saturday.

