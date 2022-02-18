NHIF to stop payment for cancer in private hospitals

The National Hospital Insurance Fund building in Nairobi. 
Photo credit: FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP
john-mutua-img

By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Fresh regulations published by the State-backed insurer require it to cover patients with chronic illnesses in government hospitals like the overburdened Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) will stop paying for treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments in private hospitals if Parliament approves changes aimed at reducing payouts.

