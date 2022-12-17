NHIF bags top prizes at 2022 Company of the Year awards

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) took home numerous awards during the 2022 Company of the Year (COYA) awards.

This, the board of management at NHIF attributes to the reforms that the Fund has undertaken since the implementation of the 2018 Health Financing Reforms Expert Panel (HEFREP) appointed by the then government to develop NHIF's reforms recommendations.

HEFREP suggested 55 recommendations following extensive consultation with stakeholders and public participation across all 47 counties.

According to the NHIF CEO, Dr Peter Kamunyo, the reforms are at various stages of implementation to transform NHIF into a sustainable institution with members' expectations at the centre of operations.

“The amendment of the NHIF Act took centre stage in the reforms process with the amendments like enforcement of mandatory contributions to all Kenyans, identifying and supporting the poor and vulnerable members of the society and cushioning the Fund against abuse either from fraudulent activities or high rates of default by contributors,” Dr Kamunyo explained.



The NHIF (Amended) Act 2022 is critical in implementing UHC as it provides a legal framework that anchors the other reforms. Dr Kamunyo stated that the innovations recognised at the 2022 COYA awards align with the reforms NHIF has been implementing.

NHIF has adopted biometric registration and identification of all beneficiaries and electronic claims processing. The national health insurer has also expanded the healthcare service providers network to increase access to healthcare services for Kenyans. Such innovative measures saw the Fund emerge as the winner of the Innovation, ICT, and Knowledge Management Award, said the CEO.

The Fund also emerged winner in the Customer Orientation and Marketing category in line with reforms that saw the creation of customer (members, employers and health care providers) self-care portals.

This was to enable members to monitor their accounts on the frequency of usage of the principal account, query and check on their statements and receive an SMS notification on use at the point of service.

All these perspectives continue to ensure that the initiatives around the various anti-fraud programs are adhered to, thus reducing fraud losses.

“For example, NHIF's customer orientation and marketing category included upgrading the Customer Experience Centre to a fully operational call centre as the Fund receives over 3,000 calls, 10,000 emails, and 50,000 short messages (SMS) on any given day,” explained Dr Kamunyo.

The Fund has worked with communities over the years by ensuring tailor-made benefits packages that meet the population's medical needs and are alive to the disease patterns and emerging health needs. NHIF has 15.6 million members registered, each with approximately three dependents.



While NHIF has had its share of challenges, there has been a deliberate strategy to turn around the negative perception and downward trends in operational issues to a profitable organization poised to deliver UHC, where no one should be left behind.

As a result, NHIF overall bagged the Special Judges' Award for the most improved and consistent company in pursuit of excellence. In addition, NHIF emerged second runners-up winner in the COYA awards 2022.

The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has been carrying the COYA Awards for the last 18 years. COYA awards rewards organisations that have adopted the Organizational Performance Index (OPI) Business Excellence framework.