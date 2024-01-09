NHC in hot water for failing to give list of unsold houses

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has been put on the spot for failing to provide a detailed inventory of unsold property worth Sh3.2 billion for audit.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has revealed that, out of the unauthenticated housing inventory, Sh1.03 billion were additions during the year to June 2022 as a result of transfer of the Parkroad Housing Scheme property and commercial shops from the State Department of Housing and Urban Development to the Corporation.

“There was no detailed list of houses included in the inventory signed by the accounting officers of both the transferring and receiving entities,” Ms Gathungu said in her qualified opinion.

“This is contrary to Regulation 169(1) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations, 2020, which states that, when assets or liabilities of a procuring entity are transferred to another government entity or other institution by operation of law or reorganisation of government functions, an accounting officer for the transferring procuring entity shall be required to identify an inventory list of such assets and liabilities.”

Unsold houses

In the circumstances, Ms Gathungu said, the accuracy and completeness of additions to stock of unsold houses balance of Sh1,024,352,689 could not be confirmed.

Ms Gathungu also raised the red flag over unrecorded land parcels, saying, the statement of financial position reflects property, plant and equipment balance of Sh3,457,486,462, including a balance of Sh2.3 billion in respect of land.

The audit noted that, out of the 113 parcels of land listed, only 45 have title deeds. The remaining 68 were not valued, did not have any ownership documents and were not included in the cost of land balance of Sh2,296,149,894.

“In addition, two of the untitled parcels in Kakamega County have an ownership dispute. The management did not provide records to show the current status of the land in dispute. Further, and as previously reported, the valuation report provided for audit excluded three pieces of land with a total value of Sh360,358,358,” Ms Gathungu said. The auditor-general also cast doubt on the recoverability of rural housing loans worth Sh770.35 million.

“Out of the Sh770,347,150 rural housing loans reported, Sh431,113,600 equivalent to 56 percent were unsecured loans,” she said.

Ms Gathungu said the loan amounts receivables balance of Sh2.86 billion includes Sh1.86 billion in respect of outstanding loans from the defunct local authorities.

Housing shortage

“Since the local authorities were taken over by the respective county governments, the management has engaged the respective county governments on debt recovery but the process has been slow,” she said in a report tabled in Parliament.

Ms Gathungu also raised concern over the deteriorating Expanded Polystyrene Panels (EPS) factory, which started operations in 2013 to address the housing shortage, reduce cost and time spent in construction and reduce environmental pollution.

She said the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income discloses a trading loss of Sh47,263,705 from the operations of the EPS factory.

“This was an increase of Sh4,276,099 from the loss of Sh42,987,606 reported in the previous year. This is indicative of the continued deterioration in the financial performances of the subsidiary,” she said.

“Further, a visit to the factory in February 2023 revealed erratic availability of raw materials and long procurement methods since two out of the three raw materials are imported leading to unreliable production and failure to meet the few orders made. Supply of beads were received on November 26, 2022 after nine months of stock out from March to November, 2022.”

Ms Gathungu said NHC ordered132 metric tonnes but received 50 leaving a balance of 82 not supplied. At the time of the audit, she said, the stock of the beads was running out and no reorder had been done.