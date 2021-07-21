Hilary Ng’weno journalism award launched

Hillary Ng'weno

Veteran journalist Hilary Ng'weno (right) who died on July 7 aged 83. His memory has now been preserved in an annual award celebrating editorial courage and innovation.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

The memory of celebrated journalist Hillary Ng’weno has now been preserved in an annual award celebrating editorial courage and innovation.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ng’weno journalism award launched

  2. Uhuru hits out at neighbouring countries over border rows

  3. Special cells for female terror convicts at Langata

  4. Chief Justice Martha Koome unveils new Environment, Lands courts

  5. Distiller charged with Sh2bn tax evasion

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.