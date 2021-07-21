Hilary Ng’weno journalism award launched

The memory of celebrated journalist Hillary Ng’weno has now been preserved in an annual award celebrating editorial courage and innovation.

The Kenya Editors Guild Wednesday launched the prize to be given to a journalist who excels in editorial leadership, just like Ng’weno, who died on July 7 aged 83, did.

The award to honour Ng’weno’s contribution to growth of independent journalism was launched in Nairobi during a forum to pay tributes to the fallen publisher, filmmaker and historian.

Kenya Editors Guild president Churchill Otieno said the ideal candidate for the award would be an exceptional individual.

“It will recognise the journalist who demonstrates strength of mind and spirit in executing editorial leadership and innovation. The ideal journalist would be an exceptional individual having confronted editorial danger with ethical fortitude,” he said.

“They should also be bold and have demonstrated astute leadership at the newsroom or corporate or mentorship levels. It might just as well be that this individual has brought editorial rigour to media entrepreneurship,” he added.