Ngong lands registrar arrested on Sh2.5 million graft charges
A registrar at the Ngong Lands office has been arrested on graft charges.
Charles Mwendwa Mutua was arrested for demanding Sh2.5 million bribe in order to process a title deed, the anti-graft agency said.
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission said Mutua is accused of committing the offence jointly with his boss, Caroline Simuli Kituyi, the Chief Land Registrar in the registry.
Mutua was arrested by EACC detectives on Monday evening and escorted to Kilimani Police Station where he is currently detained.
Meanwhile, the commission is pursuing Ms Kituyi and she is required to present herself at EACC offices on Valley Road, Nairobi.