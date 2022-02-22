Ngirita detained after NYS case surety withdrawn

NYS scam suspect Anne Ngirita has been detained in custody following withdrawal of the surety who had stood bond for her.

The surety, whose details cannot be revealed following a court order, withdrew the security he had deposited in court to bail her out.

On Tuesday, Milimani Anti-Corruption Magistrate Eunice Nyutu ordered her detention at Lang'ata Women Prison after allowing a request by the surety to be allowed to withdraw security he had deposited in the case.

Ms Ngirita has been out on bond.

Now Ms Ngirita, who has a corruption case relating to Sh226.9 million NYS scandal, will be attending court from prison custody until she gets an alternative surety or cash bail earlier granted by the court when she answered to the charges in 2018.

The new development comes after Ms Ngirita together with her mother, her two sisters, former PS Lilian Omollo and other former employees of NYS appeared in court for the hearing of the graft case.

The hearing of the case is currently underway with a witness producing payment vouchers of Sh4 million.