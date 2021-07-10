Ng’weno, African gadfly who freed journalism from colonial-era yoke

Hilary Ng’weno

Veteran journalist Hilary Ng’weno, best known as the founder of the iconic Weekly Review news magazine. He passed away on July 7, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Muiru Ngugi

  • Hilary Ng’weno almost single-handedly introduced and popularised news analysis as a genre of journalism in Kenya.
  • This new, interpretive journalism tried to put news in context by providing crucial background buttressed by new facts.

The passing away on Wednesday of Hilary Boniface Ng’weno, known by his initials HBN, marks an important transitional moment in Kenyan journalism.

