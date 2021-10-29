Kiraitu Murungi
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

New twist in Kiraitu’s Sh241m party price saga 

By  Gitonga Marete

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mondoh has filed an affidavit at the Political Parties Dispute Resolution Tribunal (PPDRT) contesting the takeover by new officials.
  • But Dr Jakait has, however, accused Mr Mondoh of “dishonesty with the intent to extort or defraud” the governor.

An outgoing official of a party Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi wants to acquire has said the outfit was broke by the time the county chief came calling.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.