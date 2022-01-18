Jadiah Mwarania

Jadiah Mwarania, the Managing Director of the Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited. The parastatal is at the heart of a land saga over the authenticity of the title of a parcel of land it bought 25 years ago.

| Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

New twist in 25-year Kenya Re Sh6 billion land saga

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • The bone of contention has been the authenticity of the title sold to the parastatal – with claims that it is fake.
  • Kenya Re says it bought the land for Sh550 million as LR No 12236 from Sceneries Limited.

A 25-year-old court case involving Kenya Re, city tycoon Samuel Macharia and former Gatundu MP Ngengi Muigai over a Sh6 billion land in Nairobi has taken a new twist with the filing of an affidavit by former Lands Commissioner Wilson Gachanja.

