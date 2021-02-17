New roofing technology could save millions from heat stress

Roof painting

A man paints the roof of a school building using heat reflective coating in Korogocho on November 19, 2020.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  LEONARD ONYANGO  &  Leopold Obi

What you need to know:

  • The roofs are coated with reflective paints which absorb very little heat from the sun unlike ordinary corrugated iron sheets.
  • Using a reflective coating is cheaper and environmentally friendly.

Millions of Kenyans living in iron sheet houses yet cannot afford air conditioners can turn to a roof coating technology which cools houses by reflecting away heat from the sun.

