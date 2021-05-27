New plan to restore lost citizenship

Fred Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

By  Mary Wambui

  • The initiative that was launched yesterday at Immigration headquarters in Nyayo House is set to benefit over 25,000 people.
  • Also set to benefit are 500 investors in bid to encourage them to increase and sustain their investments.


Kenyans who lost their citizenship under the old constitution now have an opportunity to regain their birthright as the country embarks on a 60-day initiative to regularise their nationalities.

