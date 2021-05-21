Chief Justice Martha Koome
New perks CJ Koome will enjoy

By  Joseph Wangui

  • Her monthly basic salary is set to be increased from Sh629,284 to Sh990,000.
  • When added the allowances, she could be taking home up to Sh1,327,888 every month.

Enhanced armed security detail, hefty pay, State-owned palatial home and personal aides are some of the privileges that the new Chief Justice will get upon taking the oath of office. 

