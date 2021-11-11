New-look ‘Taifa’ offers readers something to look forward to daily

It was pomp and colour at the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park amphitheatre when Kiswahili enthusiasts joined Nation Media Group chief executive Stephen Gitagama in relaunching Kiswahili daily ‘Taifa Leo’.

The newspaper has acquired a new look to attract a wider segment of its untapped clientele in Coast region. ‘Taifa Leo’ is a product of the Nation Media Group Limited and the only Kiswahili daily newspaper in Kenya. It has been in existence for more than 60 years. Mr Gitagama thanked Coast readers for their loyalty.

“For over 60 years, you have been loyal to us but for the last five years there has been eagerness to start a publication for Coast. ‘Taifa Leo’ has led to the growth of Kiswahili. We began Nation Newspaper in Education where students learn about Kiswahili. We also publish past papers which are used by students and teachers for revision,” said Mr Gitagama. He said Kiswahili is growing tremendously with around 180 million people speaking it worldwide.

“Kiswahili is very significant. In China, USA and other African countries are speaking it. Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala; we should have a special day where we speak Kiswahili to grow this beautiful language. You recently named elephants I urge you to name one Taifa,” he said.

Mr Gitagama promised readers that Nation Media Group will continue to grow Kiswahili.

Boost Kiswahili

“‘Taifa Leo’ is the foundation of NMG before it expanded to Daily Nation and other multimedia channels such as TV, radio, and digital. The newspaper is rebranding to communicate a fresh, new brand outlook to match the changing times as well as communicate its new direction,” he added.

The Kiswahili daily boasts of a strong educational presence in Kenya, with the paper being used as a revision guide by both primary and secondary schools with model exams and set book guides being published every day, from Monday to Saturday.

NMG Editorial Manager Mutuma Mathiu termed the relaunch as a dream come true in his speech read by Taifa Leo managing editor Peter Ngare.

“Change is good and that is why we are relaunching ‘Taifa Leo’. Kiswahili is an important language in Kenya and the world. The new paper will have features and for the first time Coast region will from tomorrow have their own paper that talks about economy, community and their future,” said Mr Mutuma.

From left: NMG’s Taifa Leo Editor Peter Ngare, Commercial Manager Symon Bargurei, Head of Circulation and Distribution George Kihuria and Head of External Affairs and Marketing Clifford Machoka during the relaunch. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Prof Leonard Muaka, an official of Chama cha Ukuzaji wa Kiswahili Duniani-Chaukidu (USA) said the launch will boost the language.

“We are happy with the growth of ‘Taifa Leo’ and Kiswahili. Kiswahili is an important language we will partner with all stakeholders to enhance this language. We should embrace digital to grow Kiswahili. Over 100 universities overseas teach Kiswahili,” he said.

“Mombasa is the heart Kiswahili language in the whole country. We are proud of the language and we use the language as Kenyans and Africans. Our hope is that as we promote Swahili, we grow our patriotism as Kenyans,” said Mombasa deputy governor William Kingi.

“The relaunch of the newspaper has come at a good time as we head into the electioneering period. We hope that the editors of this paper and other media houses will look at important sectors in the community and not just politics,” said Dr Kingi.

‘Taifa Pwani’

Mr Balala urged Kenyans to promote culture and Kiswahili to boost tourism. He said South Africa, Botswana, Namibia are among African countries that have adopted Kiswahili.

“We must grow this language we are honoured to be here to launch ‘Taifa Pwani’. But let the newspaper must be on the forefront to report about the challenges affecting communities, not just politics,” said Mr Balala.

He said Canada has made strides by having a Swahili day.