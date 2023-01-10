New law to give EACC power to vet all civil service job-seekers

All job seekers in the public service will undergo scrutiny by the anti-graft agency if new proposals to check runaway corruption are implemented.

The proposed changes to the law seek to make recommendations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), after vetting shortlisted candidates, binding to national and county governments.

Currently, only candidates in senior ranks of public service are vetted and the EACC recommendations are merely advisory, hence routinely disregarded by the hiring agency, giving a free pass to tainted candidates.

Such was the case recently when there was public uproar about tainted individuals being picked for Cabinet jobs in President William Ruto’s government.

In the lead up to the elections, EACC was locked in a vicious court battle with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), after IEBC cleared tainted candidates despite adverse recommendations by EACC.

According to EACC, compelling public agencies to shun candidates of questionable character, whether at entry level or during subsequent promotions, is part of a strategy to curb corruption in public service that has lately been exposed with many junior employees being called to account for their vast wealth that doesn’t match their income.

The amendment to the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012, seeks to have public entities recruiting staff to forward the names of shortlisted candidates to the EACC for vetting within seven days. If the changes are enacted, EACC will have a say in the hiring process by the national and county governments irrespective of the employment grade.

In the changes contained in the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, 2022, public entities will be compelled to appoint staff based on recommendations made by EACC.

“The recruiting entity shall take into account the recommendations on the integrity suitability of the candidates in making appointment decisions,” says the Bill.

The EACC says it currently relies on goodwill from public entities as its recommendations are not legally binding. The anti-graft agency says it is pushing for these changes to the law to give it more power to weed corruption from the public service.

“We vet shortlisted candidates and give advisories but they are often ignored which is why we sometimes end up with individuals of questionable character inpublic offices,” EACC explained yesterday in a statement to Nation.

EACC insisted that it will defend the provisions when it appears before the parliamentary committee interrogating the Bill. The amendment, which was proposed by the administration of Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, now places the burden on President William Ruto to implement it.

But a senior official in the Ruto administration tasked to champion the Bill argued that its provisions are already catered for in existing laws and questioned the wisdom of subjecting even junior employees to an elaborate vetting by EACC.

“This Bill was introduced by the previous administration and I personally cannot tell the intention that the mover of the proposal had in mind because, in my view, the changes are already covered in the law. The EACC currently has to give clearance before State officers are appointed,” said National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah.

Mr Ichung’wah said the amendment is currently before the relevant House Committee for public participation, and that the committee will invite the proposer of the amendment to get a clearer understanding of its contents.

The Bill also proposes to allow the High Court, on application by any person, to declare the assumption of office by a State officer to be invalid for violating a commitment to the specific Leadership and Integrity Code.

“Where a public entity is recruiting staff, it shall, within seven days after shortlisting of candidates for any position for which appointment is considered, submit the list of all the shortlisted candidates to the commission for integrity suitability verification,” the Bill proposes.

The Bill seeks to seal loopholes in the law where prospective government employees self-assess their integrity suitability, which leaves the exercise open to falsification of information or misrepresentation by corrupt officials.

Section 12A of the Act requires any person intending to be appointed to a State office to submit a self-declaration form to the EACC.

In the self-assessment, a candidate indicates whether he or she has ever engaged in dishonesty in the conduct of public affairs, abused a public office, misrepresented information to the public, misused public resources or falsified official or personal records.

The candidate also indicates whether he or she has ever been dismissed from employment on account of lack of integrity, subjected to disciplinary or criminal proceedings, failed to declare income or assets and liabilities as a public officer or convicted of any offense and sentenced to at least six months in jail.

The EACC then vets the individual before giving non-binding advisories to the recruiting entity.

This also comes at a time when it appears that focus on integrity checks is mostly trained on senior government positions, but the changes if approved will now ensure that all prospective public workers regardless of their position will go through the checks before they are employed.

Corruption is rife in Kenya’s public sector where billions of shillings are lost annually, with the country ranking 124th out of 179 countries in the corruption perception index by Transparency International in 2020.

Former President Kenyatta had said Kenya loses Sh2 billion daily due to graft in the government underlining the extent of runaway corruption in public service.

This poor ranking indicates weak values with respect to good governance, integrity, transparency, and accountability in Kenya’s public sector even as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pushes for reforms to clean up the public sector especially in procurement.

As part of conditions for the IMF’s $2.34 billion (Sh288 billion) 38-month loan deal with Kenya, the National Treasury will from June publish reports of compliance with disclosure of beneficial owners of winners of lucrative government tenders.