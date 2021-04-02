New KPCU may revise rules on Sh3 billion cherry fund

By  Irene Mugo  &  Gitonga Marete

New Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (New KPCU) could review guidelines that regulate disbursement of the Sh3 billion Cherry Advance Fund after realising a slow uptake a year since inception.

