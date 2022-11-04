New initiative to help a million drought-hit Kenyans launched

Veteran gospel singer Reuben Kigame and MPs from drought-stricken counties have launched the Okoa Maisha Initiative, urging Kenyans to contribute to help one million people at the highest risk of starvation.

The group yesterday set up Paybill number 188668 and account number Okoa Maisha to receive donations.

The team has not set a target, instead asking Kenyans to contribute as much as they can to the initiative.

Mr Kigame, who was also appointed the Okoa Maisha secretariat chairman, implored Kenyans to sacrifice their breakfasts or lunches, despite the harsh economic times, to save lives. He also called upon President William Ruto to declare drought a national disaster.

“For the next six months, we want to ensure that nobody continues to suffer as we look for long-term solutions,” he said. North Horr MP Wario Guyo said the situation is precarious for communities in arid areas after four consecutive seasons of failed rains and loss of their livestock.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere said donations of money, dry foods, nutritional supplements, water and logistical support were welcome. Moyale MP Guyo Wako assured Kenyans that the money and food collected would reach the communities in need.

The leaders noted that they had not set any specific target but would hold press briefings for accountability.

On Monday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua launched another initiative dubbed Pamoja Tuungane in partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance and targeting to raise Sh2 billion.

On Tuesday, President Ruto said he had allocated Sh2 billion towards the distribution of relief food.

This was in addition to a previous allocation of Sh3.2 billion. He said 20 out of 23 traditional arid and semi-arid counties were adversely affected, with 11 being in the drought alarm phase.