New high as Prof Phoebe Okowa is elected to UN law body

Phoebe Okowa

Prof Phoebe Okowa Nyawade during the interview for the Deputy Chief Justice position at the Supreme Court in Nairobi on February 18, 2013.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya  &  Silas Apollo

What you need to know:

  • Prof Okowa had been nominated by the Kenya government and had the firm backing of the UK.
  • She is a professor of Public International Law and Director of Graduate Studies at the Queen Mary University of London. 

When she applied for the position of Deputy Chief Justice in 2013, few had heard of Prof Phoebe Okowa. Media reports at the time mostly referred to her as a “foreign-based lawyer”.

