National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has announced the appointment of Massa Hamisi Salim as the Director of Criminal Investigations in an acting capacity.

NPSC said Dr Massa will work until the position is filled substantively in 14 days.

Dr Massa rose to the rank of Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation early this year following the retirement of Joseph Ashimala.

He was previously serving as the Director of the Anti-Narcotics Unit.

While announcing the resignation of former DCI boss George Kinoti, President William Ruto called for the appointment of an acting director to cover the void left before the position is filled.

On Thursday, NPSC advertised the post on its website giving applicants until October 6 to submit their applications.

The successful candidate must have a degree from a recognised university, knowledge and experience in criminal investigation or policing, at least 10 years proven experience at management level of a public institution and a person who meets the requirements of chapter six of the constitution.

They are also required to obtain clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, Credit Reference Bureau and a Police Clearance Certificate from the DCI.