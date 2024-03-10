New Bill: Race against time to save 40 constituencies

Members of parliament are racing against time to save more than 40 colleagues whose constituencies are in danger of being scrapped because they do not meet the legal population threshold.

The constituencies are facing the axe as the boundary delimitation exercise, which was constitutionally supposed to be completed by March 2024, looms.

The Nation.Africa understands that the matter has caused jitters among politicians who have now introduced a bill in the National Assembly to prevent the abolition of the constituencies before the boundaries are reviewed by the electoral body.

According to the boundary delimitation criteria to be implemented by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the constituencies do not meet the population quota threshold of 164,015 based on the 2019 census figures.

The population quota is the figure obtained by dividing Kenya's 2019 population of 47,564,296 by the number of constituencies, which is 290.

The Constitution requires the IEBC to review the names and boundaries of constituencies at intervals of not less than eight years and not more than 12 years.

The last review took place in 2009 and no review has taken place in the country.

According to the law, the IEBC's boundary review will only affect some of the 27 constituencies that were protected in 2009 and others that failed to meet the population threshold in the 2019 census.

Stop the abolition

Some of the constituencies affected are Othaya, Ndaragwa, Budalang'i, Vihiga, Voi, Wundanyi, Mwatate, Galole, Bura, Isiolo South, Samburu East, Laisamis, North Horr, Saku, Kilome, Mukurweini, Mbeere North, Mathioya, Kangema, Marakwet East, Keiyo North, Tetu, Mogotio, Lamu East, Lamu West and Mvita.

Others whose boundaries may be altered to merge with other constituencies include; Kuria East (96,872), Budalangi (85,977), Mt. Elgon (78,873), Voi Constituency which could not increase its number to survive despite its population increasing from 86,801 to 111,831 people and Laikipia North (36,184), Tiaty (73,424), Keiyo North (99,176), Marakwet East (97,041), Samburu North (67,391), Samburu East (77,994), Pokot South (80,661), Turkana North (65,218), Loima (107,795), Kangema (80,447), Tetu (80,453), Mathioya (92,814), Mukurwe-in (89,137), Kang'undo (97,917), Mwingi East (85,139), Eldas (88,509), Lafey (83,457) and Kathiani (111,890).

In a bid to stop the abolition of the constituencies, Thika Town MP Alice Ng'ang'a has introduced a bill in the National Assembly to amend Article 89 of the Constitution to protect the affected constituencies, which were protected in the first review even though they did not meet the population quota requirement, and which risk being merged with others when the IEBC conducts the second review, which is due.

Ms Ng'ang'a is seeking to amend the law through the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2023 to ensure that the constituencies are protected for a further minimum of 8 and maximum of 12 years, allowing them to gradually increase their population to meet the threshold.

"The Constitution only protected the 26 constituencies from the first review, which took place in March 2012. With the second review due in 2024, 12 years after the first, it is vital to ensure that the constituencies are not merged with others," reads the bill.

"The constituencies have significant cultural and developmental value for their inhabitants. Residents are attached to them and see them as the focal point for the allocation of development resources. Through public participation, they have a say in how resources are used for various purposes, such as education, infrastructure and security," the bill reads.

The Thika MP's proposal seeks to ensure that the review of constituency boundaries does not result in the loss of any constituency that existed before the promulgation of the Constitution.

Merge constituencies

The proposal has been referred to the Justice and Legal Affairs portfolio committee.

Ng'ang'a argues that merging the constituencies would result in an irreparable loss of identity and control over local development for the residents, just as they would not be literally moved from their homes.

At the same time, Mandera North MP Abdullahi Bashir Sheikh has tabled a similar proposal in Parliament to amend Article 88 of the Constitution to provide that where the IEBC is not fully constituted, the secretary of the commission shall perform the duties and functions of the electoral body in relation to the conduct of by-elections and the review of boundaries.

Article 89 of the Constitution on delimitation of constituencies states that "...the boundaries of each constituency shall be such that the number of inhabitants in the constituency shall, as far as possible, correspond to the population quota".

The same article further mandates the IEBC to merge constituencies or propose new ones, as well as increase the number of wards from the current 1,450, as long as the total number of constituencies is maintained at 290.

The move comes amid revelations that at least 40 constituencies may cease to exist after a boundary review by the IEBC because they do not meet the population threshold based on the 2019 census.

An analysis of the 2019 census results paints a bleak future for electoral units that failed to meet the population quota, despite aggressive mobilisation campaigns during the census.

During the census period, politicians mobilised people to return to their home constituencies to be counted to save those with low populations from the axe.

Population quota

According to the new population quota, calculated by dividing the total national population of 47.6 million by the 290 constituencies, each constituency should have at least 164,137 people.

For a constituency to retain its status, the population must either exceed or fall below the quota by 40 per cent for cities and sparsely populated areas and 30 per cent for other areas.

This means that with a population quota of 164,137, the least populated constituency would have to have at least 114,889 people, while the most populated constituency would have to have 213,378 people.

Some constituencies are at risk of being merged to form new ones, while others could be split.

The 2019 census results showed that the 40 constituencies have fewer than 114,889 people and should be abolished, according to a report by the Interim Independent Boundaries Review Commission chaired by Andrew Ligale.

In 2009, some 27 constituencies were allowed to exist despite failing to meet their respective population quotas of 93,196.6 and 79,882.8.