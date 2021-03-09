Neglecting the boy child has serious consequences

Nowadays, the girl child and her empowerment is the topic on everyone’s lips in villages, city estates and even in the media.

The government, private sector, non-governmental organisations and even individuals have launched massive campaigns to protect and uplift girls, increasingly leaving the boy child feeling neglected.

For instance, the cut-off points for joining colleges and universities for female candidates are usually lower than those required of their male counterparts.

In job interviews, female candidates with two or three points lower than their male competitors are given jobs as employers seek to balance gender scales.

What drivers of most of these initiatives tend to assume is that life is all smooth for the boy child.

But boys, just like girls, face many challenges on a daily basis.

Since the girls are the ones being taken care of, our boys lack someone to stand up for them.

Self-esteem

This reduces their self-esteem, making most of them keep things to themselves. When they hide themselves from the world, they become depressed and some of them turn to crime, drugs and other social ills.

Yes, the boy child is considered an important member of the family and everyone looks up to him. He is expected to get good grades, a good job, a nice house and a family. What some of us don’t realise is that the pressure we exert on them can sometimes be too much, enough to plunge one into depression or even make him commit suicide.

I am not against girl-child empowerment. All I am asking the government and other stakeholders is to accord boys equal attention and treatment.

If they buy girls sanitary pads, they should remember that many boys lack briefs, soap, shoes and socks.

While they are rescuing girls from early marriages, boys who should equally be in school are herding cattle, working in quarries and abusing drugs.

Boys, like girls, should be offered support— physical, social, mental and emotional.

We should all work together to promote equality in our society, treat both males and females right and give them equal chances to succeed.