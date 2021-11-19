Ndichu brothers seek out of court settlement

Techies Eddie Ndichu and his twin brother Paul Ndichu have reached out to the two girls they allegedly assaulted at a Nairobi hotel last month, seeking an out-of-court settlement.

In a letter to Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, the lawyer for Cheryl and Stephanie, the twins are also willing to repair the car they allegedly damaged during the scuffle.

The altercation at Ole Sereni Hotel saw a key partner pull out of a deal with Wapi Pay, a company they founded.

The brothers urged Murgor to propose a date where they could meet and iron out the issues.

But Murgor said his clients, who are also his nieces would prefer "the law to take its course".

"Our clients do propose that the said motor vehicle be delivered to their preferred garage or in the alternative if the same is repaired and be refunded by our clients in full," the two brothers said through Amadi & Associates Advocates.

Ndichu twins: Alleged assault victims speak

Following the altercation, Japanese venture capital firm Kepple Africa Ventures-backed away from the partnership.

“We will relinquish all the rights of our investment stake in Wapi Pay,” General Partner Satoshi Shinad said in a tweet.

Ms Cheryl and Ms Stephanie Murgor said they were attending a wedding after-party on the fateful night when they were assaulted by the Ndichu brothers. The twin brothers, however, denied the assault claims in a statement and alleged that they were breaking up a fight.

“To be clear, Paul and Eddie got involved in an attempt to neutralise a confrontation between two women and to defend themselves from certain aggressors,” Wapi Pay said in the statement.

The value of Kepple Africa Ventures’ investment in the twins' company is not clear, but the firm is one of Wapi Pay's key backers. Others are EchoVC and China-based global fund MSA Capital, as well as other angel investors.