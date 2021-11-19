Ndichu brothers seek out of court settlement

  • In a letter to senior Counsel Philip Murgor, the lawyer for Cheryl and Stephanie, the twins are also willing to repair the car they allegedly damaged during the scuffle.
  • The brothers urged Murgor to propose a date where they could meet and iron out the issues.

Techies Eddie Ndichu and his twin brother Paul Ndichu have reached out to the two girls they allegedly assaulted at a Nairobi hotel last month, seeking an out-of-court settlement.

