Ndichu brothers free as Murgor sisters withdraw suit

The Ndichu brothers- Paul and Edward accused of assaulting two sisters are now off the hook following an out of court settlement.

The brothers had been charged over allegations of assaulting the sisters at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

Senior Resident Magistrate Renee Kitagwa terminated the case after he was informed by Senior Counsel Philip Murgor that the complainants and the accused have “reached an out of court settlement in the matter.”

Ms Kitagwa proceeded to bring to an end the case after confirmation of the settlement by the complainants lawyer- Mr Murgor.

"I wish to inform this court and the public at large that the Ndichu brothers have now offered unequivocal apology to the Murgor sisters (Cheryll Murgor, Stephanie Murgor) and their companions (Samuel Ramdas and Patrick Koech for the unfortunate events that occurred on the night of October 17, 2021 at Mara Ole Sereni Hotel," the magistrate heard.

As a consequence, the magistrate allowed the application to withdraw all criminal cases against the Ndichu brothers relating to the incident.

On March 9,2022, Paul and his brother Edward were charged before Kibera law courts with malicious damage to property and assaulting women at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

They were both released on Sh100,000 bond with cash bail of the same amount.

According to the charge sheet filed in court the two brothers faced four counts of assault and malicious damage to property.

In the first count Paul is accused on the night of October 16 and 17, 2021 at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel at Langata sub county assaulted Cheryl Murgor causing her actual bodily harm.

In the second count Paul and Eddie are jointly accused of damaging side mirrors of a vehicle that belonged to Samuel Dennis Ramdas at the hotel valued at Sh 87,000.