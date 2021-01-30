NCIC summons Tiaty MP William Kamket

The National Commission and Integration Commission has opened an investigation against Tiaty MP William Kamket.

NCIC commissioner Dorcas kedogo said the agency has summoned the legislature to appear before it for interrogation over the unrest in Kapedo.

According to the commissioner, the MP has acknowledged receipt of the summons and is expected to appear on February 8.

“Following the violent events in Kapedo, the commission has launched its investigations into possible cases of incitement that orchestrated the violence. The area MP who is among those being investigated has been summoned to appear before the commission to shed light into a number of issues,” said Ms Kedogo.

Mr Kamkets summon by the NCIC comes in the wake of another ongoing investigation by the Police over the recent attacks in the region that left at least four police officers dead and five others injured in the Kapedo area along the border of Baringo and Turkana Counties.

He was first arrested last week in Nairobi where he was taken in for interrogation before he was released on bond and directed to present himself before the directorate of Criminal Investigations offices in Nakuru on Saturday for further questioning.

However, there are conflicting reports on whether or not he appeared before the DCI in Nakuru yesterday day.

While the authorities claim he turned up, his lawyer Gordon Ogalla says he excused himself to attend a parliamentary group meeting in Nairobi.

Rift valley regional DCI in charge Mr Paul Waweru told the Nation that the MP turned up at the Nakuru offices at 9 am and was interrogated for more than four hours.

He said the Police are yet to conclude investigations on him as there are still some issues pending clarification.

“We questioned him today and allowed him to go and come back later after we have received reports of forensic investigations from Nairobi,” said Mr Wachira.

The sleuth said the MP is required to come back on February 11 alongside Silale MCA Nelson Lotela who is also under police investigation.

