NCIC CEO takes agency to court over planned disciplinary hearing

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is embroiled in a bitter legal battle with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who has been accused of gross misconduct.

At issue is the planned disciplinary action against the commission's CEO- Dr Skitter Wangeci, which has since been suspended by the commission.

After Dr Wangeci went to court and obtained an order restraining the NCIC from initiating disciplinary proceedings against her, the Commission proceeded to suspend her, prompting the CEO to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Commission.

And in the latest application, the commission has now asked the judge hearing the case to disqualify herself from the case on the grounds of bias, an application it wants the court to grant as a matter of priority.

The legal battle began on 19 February when the CEO filed an application in the Nakuru Labour and Industrial Court challenging a letter from the commission inviting her to a disciplinary hearing. On 10 November 2022.

Also read: Ezra Chiloba sues IEBC for wrongful dismissal

Dr Wangeci was summoned to appear before the Commission to respond to various allegations levelled against her, including refusal to attend a retreat organised by the Commission between 9 and 15 October 2022, illegal use of Commission vehicles to travel to Mombasa and recruitment of staff without the Commission's approval.

Not warned

She was also accused of failing to implement a Sh100 million budget approved by the commission, failing to follow up on a Sh35 million grant promised by the Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA) and failing to follow up on projects discussed by the commission's delegation to the United States of America.

Dr Wangeci, however, has denied the allegations, arguing that no investigations were carried out and that she was not warned prior to the show cause letter.

She described the disciplinary proceedings as a scheme to terminate her employment contract after claiming to be the victim of unfair and arbitrary administrative practices.

In her affidavit submitted to the court, Dr Wangeci stated that she was appointed on 6 November 2020 for a five-year contract and that she had worked diligently and helped the Commission achieve its objectives of alienating inter-ethnic conflicts and achieving peace in Kenya through projects implemented during her tenure.

On 20 February, she persuaded the court to issue an order restraining the Commission from proceeding with the disciplinary proceedings under the letter, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The NCIC has denied the allegations and urged the court to dismiss the application for lack of jurisdiction.

The Commission argued that Dr Wangeci had not exhausted all available internal dispute resolution mechanisms provided for by law.

The commission also argued that the court lacked territorial jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter because the cause of action arose in Nairobi, where NCIC's head office is located.

Through an affidavit sworn to by the commission's chairman, Rev Dr Samuel Kobia, NCIC disputed Dr Skitter's five-year employment contract submitted to the court, describing it as a forgery.

According to him, she was appointed on November 6, 2020 for a term of three years and that she followed all due process in initiating the disciplinary process.

" In view of the specific instances of insubordination, gross violation of the respondent's applicable policies and procedures and misconduct, the respondent had just cause to warrant the issuance of a show cause notice dated November 10, 2022," Dr Kobia said.

On April 12, Dr Wangeci returned to court with a fresh application seeking to have the commissioners sanctioned for disobeying court orders.

Dr Wangeci accused the commission of suspending her on 5 April in retaliation for her action of filing the case in court in defiance of court orders.

In response, the commission boss claimed that the suspension was related to the documents she submitted to the court, which indicated that her employment contract was for three years, which he said was a forgery.

" The NCIC board deliberated on the matter and decided to suspend the applicant to enable investigations into the alleged misconduct and criminal offence committed by the applicant," Dr Kobia said.

And in June 2023, the NCIC filed an application in court to have the judge recuse herself over allegations of bias.

The commission argued that the way the case had been conducted was indicative and feared that she might not be fair.

The proceedings so far suggest that the judge has already prejudged the outcome of her ruling on the contempt of court citation against her, which is scheduled for 20 June.

It also claimed that Dr Wangeci is the legal wife of Nairobi Labour Court Judge Ocharo, who it said had been actively involved in discussions for an out-of-court settlement and was therefore likely to exercise undue influence in the case.

The Commission is now seeking an order that the judge disqualify herself from the matter and stay all pending decisions.