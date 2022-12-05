Nature is still under-financed says UNEP ahead of COP 15 in Montreal

Ahead of the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal Canada this week, the leading global voice on the environment UNEP says nature is still under-financed.

According to the Nairobi-based UN body, massive investments into nature-based solutions are required.

In its latest statement, UNEP says about $384 billion (Sh47 trillion) is required every year by 2025 to achieve climate biodiversity and land degradation goals.

"If we are to limit global warming to below 1.5°C, halt biodiversity loss, achieve land degradation neutrality, and meet the Sustainable Development Goals, dramatic and urgent action is required on emissions reductions, the conservation of nature and sustainable consumption and production," says the report.

Nature Based Solutions (NBS) provide an opportunity to tackle a range of challenges in an integrated manner.

The report states that finance that flows to NBS is currently only $154 billion (Sh18 trillion) per year, which is less than half of the $384 billion (Sh47 trillion) investment in NBS needed by 2025 and only a third of the investment needed by 2030 is $484 billion (Sh59 trillion) per year.

"The science is undeniable. As we transition to net-zero emissions by 2050, we must also reorient all human activity to ease the pressure on the natural world on which we all depend" said Inger Anderson, Executive Director of UNEP.

Business and finance

"This requires governments, business and finance to massively step up investments in nature-based solutions because investments in nature are investments in securing the future for generations to follow."

The report comes ahead of the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 15) in Montreal, Canada, where governments will adopt a landmark agreement to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030.

Among the key issues under discussion is the mobilisation of resources for the implementation of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework and investments in NBS.

UNEP, along with partners, is urging governments to provide an agreement that sets a clear mandate for countries to require the financial sector to align its activities with nature-positive goals.

Tackling climate change, biodiversity loss and land degradation with immediate action requires that current global investments need to increase by $230 billion (Sh28 trillion) each year to 2025.

Governments currently provide 83 per cent of NBS finance flows and will be unlikely to dramatically increase these flows due to fiscal challenges linked to conflict, debt and poverty.

Subsequently, the private sector must significantly increase investment from current levels of $26 billion (Sh3 trillion) per year (17 per cent).

The private sector must increase investments in sustainable supply chains, reduce activities with a negative impact on climate and biodiversity and offset unavoidable impacts through high-integrity nature markets, pay for the ecosystem services it uses and invest in nature-positive activities.

The analysis by the UNEP and the BMZ-financed Economics of Land Degradation (ELD) Initiative with support from Vivid Economics by McKinsey finds that limiting global warming to 1.5°C, rather than 2°C is achievable.

However, this will be achievable only if action is immediate and with additional cumulative investments of $1.5 trillion (Sh184 trillion) to a total of $11 trillion (Sh134 trillion) between 2022 and 2050, compared to the 2C target (with a total required cumulative investment of $9.5 trillion (Sh117 trillion).

Peatland restoration

This additional investment will focus on sustainable agriculture and peatland restoration.

"Phasing out coal and decarbonizing the energy systems will not be enough without adjacent massive investments into nature-based solutions. This is congruent with the findings of the 2022 Emissions Gap Report," adds the report.

Mr Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), said: "While the world is enduring multiple crises, this report provides clarity.

"It shows that, by significantly increasing public and private investments in nature-based solutions, it is possible to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and land degradation – and at the same time harness many societal and economic benefits. We need to act now," said Mr Flasbarth.

The report has broadened to marine ecosystems, concluding that a small share, nine per cent of total investments in NBS target marine-based solutions.

The ocean represents over 70 per cent of the Earth's surface and absorbs around 25 per cent of all CO2 emissions, making it one of the world's largest carbon sinks while also providing 17 per cent of the world's protein.