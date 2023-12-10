National Land Commission fights to retain crucial roles 

The National Land Commission (NLC) has launched a fightback against the government’s push to strip it of the money-spinning powers of valuation and compulsory acquisition of public land.

The development comes after the lands agency raised objections to several amendments proposed by National Assembly Majority Leader Mr Kimani Ichung’wah-sponsored National Land Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Bill proposes transfer of the functions from the Commission on compulsory land acquisition to the Ministry of Lands.

In a move that could see the lands agency lock horns with President William Ruto, the Commission has opposed a scheme to give Lands Cabinet Secretary (CS) sweeping powers in the valuation and compulsory acquisition of land in the country.

NLC boss Gershom Otachi said the Land Act of 2012 mandates NLC to undertake compulsory acquisition on behalf of the State.

The national or county governments, on the other hand, decide where the acquisition will take place, while the NLC determines the compensation amount based on a land value index developed by the CS.

Proposed amendment

The Bill, however, proposes that whenever the national or county government wants to compulsorily acquire land for government projects, a minister or a county CEC shall submit the request to the Lands CS.

However, Mr Otachi said the proposed amendment will claw back gains made through land reforms by upsetting Articles 174 and 175 of the Constitution which promote the autonomy of the national and county governments.

He argued that the Constitution gives the Commission the mandate to manage and administer public land on behalf of the two levels of governments.

“The proposed amendment will create a conflict of interest whereby the national governments determine the location of projects, approve the acquisition, determine the value, and provide compensation funds. It also exposes the process of compulsory land acquisition to political interference,” said Mr Otachi in a memorandum submitted to the National Assembly in reference to the Bill.

The NLC chairman pointed out that under compulsory land acquisition, the conversion of private or community land into public land is undertaken by the commission and commences with the publication of a notice of intention to acquire, and at which the process of administration begins.

Upon vesting, he said, the converted land is now managed by the commission on behalf of the two levels of governments, adding that the process of land acquisition is therefore within the land administration process which falls under the mandate of the NLC.

Historical land injustices

He pointed out that the Constitution established the NLC to oversee land management, identify historical land injustices, and provide remedies for affected communities.

Consequently, the establishment of the Commission aimed to achieve efficient, equitable, and sustainable land administration and management.

The Bill also seeks to give the Lands CS powers to prescribe criteria and guidelines to be adhered to by the relevant public bodies in the acquisition of land.

Further, the minister will have sweeping powers to approve or reject a request by the acquiring entity.

But Mr Otachi is of the opinion that regulations, criteria and guidelines for such acquisitions are better developed by a Constitutional Commission with an independent mandate to safeguard public interest.