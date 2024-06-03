National Industrial Training Authority boss, two others charged with corruption

A Director General of the National Industrial Training Authority (Nita), Stephen Ogenga, has been charged with corruptly conferring a benefit of Sh4.8 million for the supply and maintenance of sewing machines.

James Waweru and Sheila Wambui Nyakinyua, both directors of Xponics Limited, were separately charged with corruptly obtaining Sh10.1 million from Nita by falsifying a tender for the supply and maintenance of sewing machines.

Ogenga, Waweru and Wambui were arraigned before Milimani Magistrate Ziporah Gichana.

A former Nita Director-General, Paul Kipsang Kosgei, who was to be charged with giving a Sh5.3 million benefit to Xponics, failed to appear in court to face the charges.

However, the court heard that Kosgei was unwell and recuperating at his rural home.

The magistrate was told that the former director-general, who is facing abuse of office charges, had not been informed that he was required to appear in court on the day.

Kosgei is accused of corruptly conferring a benefit of Sh5,388,410 on Xponics on various dates between January 31 and March 29, 2019, for a tender for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, training, servicing, maintenance and repair of training sewing machines.

Ogenga denied that between January 31, 2019, and June 30, 2021, he corruptly benefited Xponics to the tune of Sh4,800,654 by authorising payments to the said company for tender NO. NITA/12/2017-2018.

Waweru and Wambui have denied corruptly obtaining Sh10,189,064 from Nita by submitting a falsified bid to secure an unfair advantage in the tender.

The three were charged with defrauding Nita by submitting a false tender for the supply and maintenance of sewing machines.

The judge heard that the company and its two directors committed the offence between 31 December 2016 and 20 June 2018.

The defendants, through their lawyers, applied for bail on the grounds that they had cooperated with investigators and did not pose a flight risk.

The prosecution did not oppose their release on bail but urged the court to consider that the amount involved was public money.