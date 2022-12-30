National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula eulogises TV Queen Catherine Kasavuli

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has eulogized the late veteran Journalist and prime-time news anchor Catherine Kasavuli as a strong media personality who has left a gaping hole in the media industry.

Kasavuli died on Thursday night following a battle with cancer.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Friday, Speaker Wetang’ula said that he learned about Kasavuli's death with profound shock and utter disbelief.

“Catherine will be remembered as one of the pioneer broadcasters on our television stations after the liberalization of the airwaves in Kenya and the advent of new TV stations, particularly KTN where Catherine and other veteran media personalities were icons and excellent professional media personalities with good command of English, excellent in speech and attractive on screens,” said Speaker.

He noted that Ms Kasavuli will be remembered for having done a great job as a pioneer woman broadcaster in the country when KTN was established to compete with KBC.

“I have been aware of Catherine’s sickness, it’s unfortunate that she didn’t make it although we accept God’s will since this is a route for all of us and when the time comes, we shall have to exit the stage. I wish the family of Catherine strength at this period of mourning and also wish the family to take fortitude of Christ our lord who protects those who are dispossessed,” he noted.

The speaker also joined the world in eulogising Brazilian soccer legend Pele.

He said that Pele was a greater footballer and a point of reference to everyone who loved the game.

Wetang'ula said Pele had achieved many firsts during his football career including winning three world cup titles.

“I can say that Pele was phenomenal and lovely to watch as he inspired and encouraged many young people in soccer,” he said.