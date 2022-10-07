National Assembly opens vetting process of Cabinet nominees to public

The Committee on Appointments in the National Assembly has invited the public to submit any representation by written statement on oath (affidavit) with supporting evidence, contesting the suitability of persons nominated to the Cabinet.

The nominees include those named as Attorney General and Secretary to the Cabinet.

The representations may be forwarded to the Clerk of the National Assembly through the post office, they may be hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk at the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi or can be sent through email to [email protected]